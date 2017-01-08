Episerver Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for WCM

Independent analyst firm positioned the unified content and commerce platform provider on its ability to execute and completeness of vision

Episerver, a global provider of a single platform to smartly manage digital content, commerce and marketing in the cloud, today announced its position in the “Leaders” quadrant of Gartner’s 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management”.

Gartner evaluated Episerver alongside 18 other vendors in the report, recognizing the company as a leader based on its completeness of vision and ability to execute. After key investments last year in real-time personalization and omni-channel campaign management, Episerver is continuing to build out its unified web content management and digital commerce solutions including an enhanced initiative with Microsoft for Dynamics 365.

According to Gartner, “Leaders should drive market transformation. Leaders have the highest combined scores for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. They are doing well and are prepared for the future with a clear vision and a thorough appreciation of the broader context of digital business. They have strong channel partners, a presence in multiple regions, consistent financial performance, broad platform support and good customer support. In addition, they dominate in one or more technologies or vertical markets. Leaders are aware of the ecosystem in which their offerings need to fit. Leaders can:

Demonstrate enterprise deployments

Offer integration with other business applications and content repositories

Support multiple vertical as well as horizontal contexts”

In aiming to deliver the most seamless digital experiences possible for its customers, Episerver has expanded its products and capabilities, adding user-generated content management, distributed order management to help customers deliver continuous and consistent journey engagement all on its Digital Experience Cloud.

The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ helps organizations worldwide create, manage and individualize digital experiences, backed by smart personalization and behavioral site search functionality. The Digital Experience Cloud, which can be deployed as platform-as-a-service (PaaS) on the Microsoft Azure cloud or on-premises, is supported by a network of more than 900 partners who empower more than 8,800 digital leaders in 30 countries, influencing some $18 billion in omnichannel revenues across the globe.

“Our goal at Episerver is to provide marketers and merchandisers with efficient, super productive and engaging content management tools with innovative personalization methods that help them do their job better,” said James Norwood, CMO and EVP Strategy at Episerver. “We believe our inclusion on Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management reinforces Episerver’s leadership and commitment to building out our Digital Experience Cloud.”

Gartner is a leading American research and advisory firm that provides in-depth market research and information technology-related insights to business and technology leaders across the world.

To read the Gartner 2017 “Magic Quadrant for Web Content Management” research report, download a complimentary copy from Episerver here: http://www.episerver.com/learn/resources/analyst-content/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-web-content-management/

