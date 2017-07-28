Nuxeo Releases New Web UI for the Nuxeo Platform

Nuxeo has announced the release of Web UI, a brand new web client for the Nuxeo Platform. Nuxeo’s Web UI is built on a modern JavaScript stack (Polymer), leveraging Web Components to provide a responsive, configurable and extensible user interface that delivers a compelling new user experience (UX).

With this latest release, users can efficiently find and work with content most relevant to them. This personalization enables business users to get work done as quickly and efficiently as possible by automatically presenting them with their most commonly used actions, such as recently created documents and previews of pending workflow tasks.

“Our goal is to delight our users and improve their productivity, so we streamlined the most common user interaction patterns and embraced the latest UI technology to deliver a fantastic user experience,” said Alain Escaffre, VP Product Management, Nuxeo. “With several new groundbreaking features, like customizable menus, instant preview and live search, the Nuxeo Content Services Platform continues to lead the market in delivering a modern, compelling and optimized user experience.”

“The new Web UI represents a move to the new technical stack. Web UI improves the overall user experience, making it easier to access a wide range of features like advanced search, customizable quick filters or advanced analytics. Underneath the hood, Web UI is built on a modern JavaScript stack and Google Polymer, allowing developers to build applications that access massive amounts of content and complex data models at unmatched speed,” said Escaffre.

By leveraging Web Components, developers can create content-rich applications on the Nuxeo Platform with reusable elements and templates for more productive application development. Nuxeo’s Web UI requires minimal coding to create compelling, content rich user experiences.

The Web UI is also fully customizable and able to cater to the specific needs of an organization, whether their priorities are digital asset management, enterprise content management or case management. Employing a flexible data model in an easily configurable solution allows users to extract virtually any data related to their digital assets, gaining real-time visibility into trends and opportunities in their content performance and process to accelerate business activity and reduce costs, and desktops out of the box.

Additional information about Nexeo's Web UI can be found on their blog in a post written by Alain Escaffre.

Source: Press Release