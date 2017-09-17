socPub: Introducing CMS Report "Lite"

As most of you know, earlier this year we rebranded the website CMS Report to this site, socPub. The website's new identity has allowed me, article contributors, and our readers to explore topics well outside the norm of conversations surrounding content management systems. Although we're going through a bit of growing pains with establishing a new identity under socPub, I'm fully committed to this new website. The change has been good for me and I'm once again inspired to write on topics that interest me.

Nevertheless, there is a very loyal segment of longtime readers that want CMS Report back. While some readers want the old site returned for personal reasons, others have expressed a professional need to cite articles from reputable CMSReport.com for their information and are uncomfortable with referencing an "unknown" website like socPub. For this reason, I've decided to introduce a new slimmed-down version of CMS Report. Moving forward, all new content management articles we publish at socPub will also be found at CMS Report.

Within the next two weeks I plan to publish a follow-up article that talks about "lessons learned" from the rebrand. This article will also better explains how CMS Report fits in as a "channel" for socPub. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask them below in the comment section at socPub.