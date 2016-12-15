Nuxeo Platform LTS 2016 Enables Enterprises to Unlock the Full Value of Digital Assets to Create New Revenue Streams and Business Models

NEW YORK, December 15, 2016 - Nuxeo, developer of a leading Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform, today announced the immediate availability of Nuxeo Platform LTS 2016. The latest release of the Nuxeo Hyperscale Digital Asset Platform helps enterprises realize the full potential of every digital asset. Organizations can create new revenue streams and business models, and continuously innovate ahead of the market - at massive scale, while maximizing the value of their existing systems and processes.

“Many enterprise organizations struggle to turn data into valuable digital assets,” said Eric Barroca, CEO, Nuxeo. “Nuxeo Platform LTS 2016 allows our customers to realize the full value of those digital assets, even if they are complex or scattered across the organization. As a result, Nuxeo enables organizations to transform to new business models, protect IP, or drive digital business growth. Thanks to a new Web UI, advanced DAM capabilities, unmatched performance, and many other new features, our customers can achieve incredible digital transformation success.”

Nuxeo Platform LTS 2016 features a completely rebuilt user interface, focusing on user productivity and ease of use with a configurable search-based navigation, task-oriented UI, and user-centric workflows. This new user interface allows more efficient workflows and puts search at the center of user actions. It enhances user productivity with direct access to previously visited documents, collections, easy browsing of search results, always-available instant search. This new UI, following the platform’s general technical paradigm, is fully customizable and built on strong technical foundations: Web Components with Polymer, modern Javascript and HTML5.

Designed for complex, evolving digital assets

Today’s complex digital assets are core to successful digital transformations, and need to be dynamic and flexible as the business evolves and needs change. Nuxeo Platform LTS 2016 offers key features to help enterprises to create new revenue streams and move beyond simple media file storage, by uncovering the full value of all of enterprise content:

Automatic image recognition with Nuxeo Vision

Preview of 3D assets

Advanced transform operations on videos

Automated PDF production to validate and embed them directly into workflows

Collaboration beyond the organization with Instant Share

Delivers a multiplier effect by embedding digital assets into existing systems and devices

Legacy ECM is about simply storing creatives, viewing content on mobile, and file collaboration. But content-centric applications must also enable employees to work from anywhere, in the applications where they are most productive and minimize disruptive rip-and-replace efforts, while maintaining high levels of security and compliance with native integrations. Nuxeo Platform LTS 2016 provides deep integration with in-place IT systems and mobile devices:

The Nuxeo iOS and Android mobile app provides access to all Nuxeo repository content on the go

Connector to Salesforce.com

Connector to Adobe CC

Integration with Enterprise File Sync and Share -EFSS- systems (like Google Drive, Box and Dropbox)

Improved bidirectional Desktop Sync of content

Provides a complete set of developer tools to continuously innovate

With business models in constant flux, Nuxeo Platform LTS 2016 leverages different tools for its customers to test, develop, and deploy content-centric applications more quickly move businesses forward:

Nuxeo Edge Cache removes the need to download the same file again and again at a given site when several users want to access the same content, making it a great addition to large cloud deployments or for customers with multiple remote sites. Organizations can reduce download time up to 95% and bandwidth consumption up to 90% while keeping digital assets safe at all times even when cached.

60 fully functional UI widgets, Web Components-based Nuxeo Elements, to quickly build modern and custom web applications

Branch Management in Nuxeo Studio to handle multi-site complex projects customization by global teams

Unified API for all client libraries

Always ready for the most demanding environments

With the explosion of content types and volume, the ability to quickly find content and scale is critical to any organization. Enterprise content management applications must be fast and hyperscale to be future-proof. To address these demands, LTS 2016 also includes: