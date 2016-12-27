Recommended Feeds for CMSReport.com

Bryan Ruby's picture
Submitted by on

RSS LogoWhen it comes to promoting the CMS Report's news feeds, I've always been indecisive on how best to promote our various RSS links. I've always been happy to promote our primary news feed, but I've been hesitant about promoting and supporting some of our more "hidden feeds". However, increasingly I've been receiving emails from our readers asking for alternative feeds that might be more suitable for their needs.

So by popular demand, a list of some of the RSS feeds available at CMSReport.com:

Page RSS News Feed
Main Page https://cmsreport.com/rss.xml
Category: Content Management https://cmsreport.com/taxonomy/term/72/feed
Category: Enterprise https://cmsreport.com/taxonomy/term/73/feed
Category: Mobile https://cmsreport.com/taxonomy/term/60/feed
Category: Social Media  https://cmsreport.com/taxonomy/term/22/feed
Category: Opinion https://cmsreport.com/taxonomy/term/58/feed
Category: Press Release https://cmsreport.com/taxonomy/term/118/feed

Updated on Dec 27, 2016 from original post dated May 26, 2009

About the Contributor

Bryan Ruby founded CMSReport.com in 2006 on the belief that information technologists, website owners, and web developers desired visiting sites where they could learn about content management systems without the sales pitch. Ten years later, he made the decision to focus on other projects but remains available to CMS Report as an advisor and occasional guest writer. You can follow Bryan on Google+ and Twitter as well as at BryanRuby.com.

Tags: 