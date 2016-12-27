When it comes to promoting the CMS Report's news feeds, I've always been indecisive on how best to promote our various RSS links. I've always been happy to promote our primary news feed, but I've been hesitant about promoting and supporting some of our more "hidden feeds". However, increasingly I've been receiving emails from our readers asking for alternative feeds that might be more suitable for their needs.

So by popular demand, a list of some of the RSS feeds available at CMSReport.com:

Updated on Dec 27, 2016 from original post dated May 26, 2009