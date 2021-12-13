What's new in Drupal 9.3.0?

The third feature release of Drupal 9 recently became available. New features and improvements in Drupal 9.3.0 include:

The new Olivero frontend theme which was added in Drupal 9.1.0 is now stable. The image attached to this article is an example of that theme.

A new beta experimental CKEditor 5 module is included with Drupal 9.3.0 mainly for development purposes. Support for CKEditor 4 support is expected to be removed in Drupal 10.

A new dedicated Content Editor role was added to the standard profile with content editing, media management, translation, content workflow and revision handling permissions enabled by default.

Drupal 9.3.0 fully supports the recently released PHP 8.1.0. The recommended PHP version to install Drupal 9.3.0 is PHP 8, but PHP 7.3+ support is kept.

Additional information on developer improvements can be found in the 9.3.0 release notes.

As always, the latest version of open source Drupal is available at Drupal.org.

A version of this article was originally posted at BryanRuby.com.