DNN Announces New Liquid Content Channels for Omnichannel Publishing

Wed, 04/26/2017 - 11:00

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 26, 2017 – Today, DNN Software announces an assortment of new channels in Liquid Content™, the omnichannel publishing system central to its Evoq CMS. With the general availability of Evoq 9.1, Liquid Content can seamlessly publish to devices such as Amazon Echo, and applications such as Facebook Messenger, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.