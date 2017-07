Magnolia to tour Europe with DX Days roadshow

April 27 , 2017 - Basel, Switzerland - Magnolia, the Swiss CMS vendor, today announced an ambitious new European roadshow that will give digital experience professionals unique insights into some of the biggest and most innovative digital experiences in the world. DX Days will take place in Amsterdam, London, Milan and Berlin, and will run from May to November this year.