New features enable easier, effective and more secure teamwork across projects

WAKEFIELD, MA – February 6, 2017 – SDL (LSE:SDL) today announced the latest release of SDL Trados GroupShare 2017, giving project managers a wealth of new features to enhance the way they work and manage localization projects. The new version provides best-in-class collaboration tools to reduce translation professionals’ workloads, while empowering localization teams to work faster and smarter.

Understanding the need to securely translate and share confidential documentation, SDL Trados GroupShare 2017 facilitates secure collaboration between internal and external translators and teams. When a file is assigned, the translator is automatically granted access to the project, relevant translation memory or terminology assets. Once that project is completed, access is automatically removed – saving time for project managers while ensuring the highest security standards for organizations. The new project management dashboard is a crucial addition to enable tracking and reporting on project progress and overall workloads.

“Modernizing and streamlining the workflow of translation teams is something we have taken enormous pride in over the past 25 years,” said Massimo Ghislandi, Executive VP of Translation Productivity, SDL. “Our historical knowledge and understanding of the pain-points project managers and translation teams face every day is something we take into consideration when developing new solutions. The latest version of SDL Trados GroupShare 2017 addresses these issues, putting the user in the driver’s seat with more control and flexibility to work smarter.”

The latest version of SDL Trados GroupShare 2017 empowers translation teams to work faster and more efficiently by enabling simultaneous collaboration on any project. As users share project files, terminology and translation memories, they can streamline project processes and remove manual, error-prone ways of working.

The new version includes the following features and benefits:

Enhanced security with Dynamic Resource Access providing the highest level of security for customers

Increased transparency with Project Management Dashboard allowing project managers to receive a quick overview of all project statuses at a glance

Ability to create and manage projects online, making it easier than ever to create recurring projects

New, improved web user experience allowing for even easier and more flexible project management

Works with all modern browsers and mobile devices, enabling the flexibility and accessibility needed – regardless of location

Offers secure and customizable online portals to customers with the project creation REST API

To learn more about SDL Trados GroupShare 2017, please visit our website, or read our blog.