Preserving CMS Report: Why We Are Transitioning to a Permanent Archive

Digital spaces, much like the physical ones we inhabit, have seasons. For the past 20 years, this website has been a labor of love, a digital home for ideas, and a platform for so many content management related articles that I never could have imagined when I hit "publish" on our first few post. However, today I am sharing the news that we have decided to transition this site into a permanent archive.

What does this mean? Effectively, we will no longer be publishing new articles, newsletters, or updates on this website. But while the "new" is coming to an end, I plan to leave up the articles that helped make CMS Report special. This decision shouldn't become a shock to those that visit this website regularly as new articles for this website have been few. Plus, we've been here before! Between 2017 and 2021, we were on a break from an online presence when CMS Report rebranded into socPub.

The decision to stop publishing was not made lightly due to the nostalgia this website encompasses for me. The landscape of content management systems has shifted, and my own creative energies have naturally pulled me toward new projects and different horizons. As a website, we reached a crossroads: we could either continue posting for the sake of nostalgia and risk a continued decline in the quality of articles, or we could step back and preserve this site as a finished piece of work. I chose the latter. I'm committed to keeping the servers running and the links active as long as possible so that this website remains a resource to reference past articles.

To our readers, thank you for being a part of our history. Currently, I will still support new articles at socPub, but most of my energy will be focused on my personal blog and my latest project, Gen X Living.

With gratitude,

Bryan Ruby, Editor/Owner of CMS Report