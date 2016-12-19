New offering to help businesses go global faster by addressing the complexities of localizing content

WAKEFIELD, MA – December 19, 2016 – SDL (LSE:SDL) announced today the launch of a new SDL Localization Process Consulting offering to help organizations lower the cost and complexity involved in localizing and managing global content.

With 79 of the world’s largest 100 brands currently powered by SDL, the new offering combines expert knowledge and 24 years’ experience in helping global customers follow industry best-practice and define optimal end-to-end processes for content localization.

SDL’s consultants – located across 14 countries – provide training and expert insight and advice across a broad range of topics, including migration to XML / DITA for technical documentation; software localization; software testing and query management. The service also provides best-practice workshops on authoring for translation; terminology and style guide management; machine translation applications; translation management system optimization; and setting KPIs for efficient localization.

Despite businesses investing in content management systems, they do not always consider the translation and localization processes required to support and enable the technology. This leads to fragmented localization strategies, budgets, processes, and technologies. Recent research from Forrester highlights the issue: 92 percent of businesses admit they experience challenges as they translate content into different languages.

The SDL Localization Process Consulting offering helps companies ensure globalization requirements are accounted for up front by combining technology and services to address the entire global content management lifecycle – including authoring, content management, localization, corporate identity and brand consistency, quality assurance and publishing.

“With more than 24 years of experience working with multinational companies across a wide variety of industries and markets, language and content are at the core of our business,” said Adolfo Hernandez, CEO, SDL. “This deep experience has enabled our employees to become linguistic and technical experts, uniquely positioned to consult on defining and optimizing processes that drive global content effectiveness. With our new offering, customers will benefit from access to the right mix of personal consultation, localization expertise and technology solutions – regardless of their industry.”

With the SDL Localization Process Consulting offering, companies can reduce costs and turnaround times, clearly define in-house roles and ensure that resources are being put to their best use. In addition companies can maximize their use of technology and automation, while staying in control of the process and increase visibility on time, cost and quality.

To find out more about SDL Localization Process Consulting, read this blog article.